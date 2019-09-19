Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 42 70.03 N/A -0.44 0.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 18 142.49 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 highlights Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2%

Liquidity

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.3 and 7.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Fate Therapeutics Inc. are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 33.95% and its average target price is $23.75.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 46.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 98.8% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 4.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares. Competitively, 0.9% are Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34% Fate Therapeutics Inc. -0.23% 3.72% 35.11% 49.39% 152% 71.86%

For the past year Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation had bearish trend while Fate Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats Fate Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.