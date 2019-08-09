Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

We are contrasting Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 39 97.16 N/A -0.44 0.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 9 22.47 N/A -1.93 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% -269.2% -47.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is 7.1 while its Current Ratio is 7.3. Meanwhile, Cytokinetics Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 7.1 while its Quick Ratio is 7.1. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Cytokinetics Incorporated Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Cytokinetics Incorporated’s potential upside is 11.03% and its consensus price target is $15.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 46.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 70.9% of Cytokinetics Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 4.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares. Competitively, 1% are Cytokinetics Incorporated’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34% Cytokinetics Incorporated 4.28% 8.45% 46.51% 75.4% 63.62% 92.88%

For the past year Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has -4.34% weaker performance while Cytokinetics Incorporated has 92.88% stronger performance.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.