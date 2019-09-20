Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 42 70.10 N/A -0.44 0.00 aTyr Pharma Inc. 6 148.37 N/A -13.68 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and aTyr Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and aTyr Pharma Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -81.3% -52%

Liquidity

7.3 and 7.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation. Its rival aTyr Pharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4 and 4 respectively. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 46.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares and 35.3% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares. About 4.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, aTyr Pharma Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34% aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42%

For the past year Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation was less bearish than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Summary

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats aTyr Pharma Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.