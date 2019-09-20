Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|42
|70.10
|N/A
|-0.44
|0.00
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|6
|148.37
|N/A
|-13.68
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and aTyr Pharma Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and aTyr Pharma Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|-81.3%
|-52%
Liquidity
7.3 and 7.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation. Its rival aTyr Pharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4 and 4 respectively. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than aTyr Pharma Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 46.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares and 35.3% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares. About 4.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, aTyr Pharma Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|-4.53%
|-3.87%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-4.34%
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|-4.88%
|-35.74%
|-59.99%
|-49.87%
|-69.24%
|-49.42%
For the past year Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation was less bearish than aTyr Pharma Inc.
Summary
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats aTyr Pharma Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.
aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.