Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR)

Both Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 39 78.48 N/A -0.44 0.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

Meanwhile, Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $20.67, while its potential upside is 122.26%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 46.2% and 0%. About 4.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -4.44% -14.45% -18.65% -28.33% -43.62% -1.27%

For the past year Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.