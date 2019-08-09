Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|39
|96.11
|N/A
|-0.44
|0.00
|Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|2
|1.44
|N/A
|-0.36
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-20.5%
|-17.7%
Liquidity
7.3 and 7.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation. Its rival Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 13.8 and 13.8 respectively. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 46.2% and 23.4%. 4.7% are Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.1% are Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|-4.53%
|-3.87%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-4.34%
|Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.13%
|-8.73%
|-22.06%
|-79.51%
|-80.37%
|-53.24%
For the past year Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.
