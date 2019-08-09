Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 39 96.11 N/A -0.44 0.00 Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 1.44 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -17.7%

Liquidity

7.3 and 7.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation. Its rival Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 13.8 and 13.8 respectively. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 46.2% and 23.4%. 4.7% are Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.1% are Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34% Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.13% -8.73% -22.06% -79.51% -80.37% -53.24%

For the past year Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.