Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

As Biotechnology businesses, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 39 76.48 N/A -0.44 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 11.49 N/A -1.34 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and ADMA Biologics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4%

Liquidity

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.3 and 7.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ADMA Biologics Inc. are 4.6 and 2.4 respectively. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ADMA Biologics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and ADMA Biologics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of ADMA Biologics Inc. is $10.9, which is potential 241.69% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 46.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares and 50.4% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares. Insiders held 4.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares. Comparatively, ADMA Biologics Inc. has 7.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34% ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46%

For the past year Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation had bearish trend while ADMA Biologics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats ADMA Biologics Inc.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.