Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Achaogen Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAO)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) and Achaogen Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 39 87.90 N/A -0.44 0.00 Achaogen Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -4.26 0.00

In table 1 we can see Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Achaogen Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Achaogen Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Achaogen Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Achaogen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Achaogen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Achaogen Inc.’s consensus target price is $2, while its potential upside is 1,718.18%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Achaogen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 46.2% and 46.66% respectively. Insiders held 4.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares. Competitively, 7.69% are Achaogen Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34% Achaogen Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats Achaogen Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Achaogen, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antibacterials to treat multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections in the United States. The company is principally developing plazomicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including urinary tract infections, blood stream infections, and other infections due to MDR Enterobacteriaceae comprising carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae. It is also involved in the research and development of antipseudomonal LpxC inhibitor compounds for the treatment of bacterial infections; and therapeutic antibody discovery program. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. to develop and commercialize an assay to to enable patients to receive safe and efficacious doses of plazomicin; Crystal Biosciences, Inc. to discover monoclonal antibodies against multiple targets; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for certain patents relating to aminoglycoside antibacterial compounds and related know-how to develop and commercialize certain novel aminoglycoside antibacterial compounds; and Hovione Limited to manufacture the active pharmaceutical ingredient for plazomicin. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in South San Francisco, California.