Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) and Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) and Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 40 77.27 N/A -0.44 0.00 Zymeworks Inc. 19 19.40 N/A -0.94 0.00

In table 1 we can see Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Zymeworks Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation are 7.3 and 7.1. Competitively, Zymeworks Inc. has 6.8 and 6.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zymeworks Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Zymeworks Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Zymeworks Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively Zymeworks Inc. has a consensus target price of $28.5, with potential upside of 13.95%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 46.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.2% of Zymeworks Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 4.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.7% of Zymeworks Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34% Zymeworks Inc. -5.97% -0.57% 21.67% 47.61% 87.14% 55.65%

For the past year Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has -4.34% weaker performance while Zymeworks Inc. has 55.65% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats Zymeworks Inc.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.