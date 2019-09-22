Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 42 72.22 N/A -0.44 0.00
Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%
Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 46.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares and 2.82% of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC shares. Insiders held 4.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD)
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34%
Tiziana Life Sciences PLC -7.5% -10.61% -9.16% -11.97% 0% -5.64%

For the past year Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.

