Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|42
|72.22
|N/A
|-0.44
|0.00
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 46.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares and 2.82% of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC shares. Insiders held 4.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|-4.53%
|-3.87%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-4.34%
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|-7.5%
|-10.61%
|-9.16%
|-11.97%
|0%
|-5.64%
For the past year Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.
