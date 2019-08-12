Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Comparing side by side

Since Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|39
|87.52
|N/A
|-0.44
|0.00
|Radius Health Inc.
|21
|7.93
|N/A
|-4.45
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Radius Health Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Radius Health Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Radius Health Inc.
|0.00%
|-252.8%
|-65.9%
Liquidity
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.3 and 7.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Radius Health Inc. are 5.2 and 5 respectively. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Radius Health Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Radius Health Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Radius Health Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
Competitively the consensus price target of Radius Health Inc. is $24, which is potential 4.99% upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 46.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares and 0% of Radius Health Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 4.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s shares. Competitively, Radius Health Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|-4.53%
|-3.87%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-4.34%
|Radius Health Inc.
|-5.46%
|-12.52%
|4.58%
|18.69%
|-11.25%
|30.14%
For the past year Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation had bearish trend while Radius Health Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats Radius Health Inc.
Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
