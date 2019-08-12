Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Comparing side by side

Since Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 39 87.52 N/A -0.44 0.00 Radius Health Inc. 21 7.93 N/A -4.45 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Radius Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Radius Health Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9%

Liquidity

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.3 and 7.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Radius Health Inc. are 5.2 and 5 respectively. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Radius Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Radius Health Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Radius Health Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Radius Health Inc. is $24, which is potential 4.99% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 46.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares and 0% of Radius Health Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 4.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s shares. Competitively, Radius Health Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34% Radius Health Inc. -5.46% -12.52% 4.58% 18.69% -11.25% 30.14%

For the past year Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation had bearish trend while Radius Health Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats Radius Health Inc.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.