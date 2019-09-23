Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Comparison side by side

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 42 72.81 N/A -0.44 0.00 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -4.46 0.00

Table 1 highlights Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -68.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is 7.1 while its Current Ratio is 7.3. Meanwhile, Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.6 while its Quick Ratio is 9.6. Odonate Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10 average target price and a -64.55% potential downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 46.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares and 83.5% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 4.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21.28% 8.9% 135.96% 150.77% 100.89% 189.42%

For the past year Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation had bearish trend while Odonate Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats Odonate Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.