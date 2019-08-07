Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) and NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) and NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|39
|79.49
|N/A
|-0.44
|0.00
|NextCure Inc.
|18
|398.38
|N/A
|-2.18
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and NextCure Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and NextCure Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|NextCure Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
7.3 and 7.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation. Its rival NextCure Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.8 and 12.8 respectively. NextCure Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 46.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares and 30.8% of NextCure Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 4.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.5% of NextCure Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|-4.53%
|-3.87%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-4.34%
|NextCure Inc.
|14.31%
|24.48%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|10.4%
For the past year Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has -4.34% weaker performance while NextCure Inc. has 10.4% stronger performance.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors NextCure Inc. beats Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.
