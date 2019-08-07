Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) and NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) and NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 39 79.49 N/A -0.44 0.00 NextCure Inc. 18 398.38 N/A -2.18 0.00

Table 1 highlights Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and NextCure Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and NextCure Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

7.3 and 7.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation. Its rival NextCure Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.8 and 12.8 respectively. NextCure Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 46.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares and 30.8% of NextCure Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 4.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.5% of NextCure Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34% NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4%

For the past year Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has -4.34% weaker performance while NextCure Inc. has 10.4% stronger performance.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors NextCure Inc. beats Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.