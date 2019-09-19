Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 42 70.03 N/A -0.44 0.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 13 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -590.4% -157%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is 7.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.1. The Current Ratio of rival Myovant Sciences Ltd. is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.3. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Myovant Sciences Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s potential upside is 294.50% and its average price target is $23.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Myovant Sciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 46.2% and 33.4% respectively. About 4.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 56.5% of Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34% Myovant Sciences Ltd. -9.21% -18.18% -59.09% -61.14% -63.47% -56.12%

For the past year Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.