Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 41 0.00 61.09M -0.44 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 5.68M -15.26 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 147,631,706.14% 0% 0% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 87,789,799.07% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.3 and 7.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Millendo Therapeutics Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Millendo Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $23.5, while its potential upside is 247.63%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 46.2% and 59.8%. 4.7% are Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.03% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4%

For the past year Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has -4.34% weaker performance while Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has 23.4% stronger performance.

Summary

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats Millendo Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.