Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Comparing side by side

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 42 0.00 61.09M -0.44 0.00 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 8.30M -3.37 0.00

Table 1 highlights Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 145,729,961.83% 0% 0% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 158,736,230.11% -46.2% -31.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation are 7.3 and 7.1 respectively. Its competitor Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.6 and its Quick Ratio is 8.6. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 46.2% and 51.2%. Insiders held 4.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.7% 1.82% -0.32% 12.66% 22.07% 59.07%

For the past year Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation had bearish trend while Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats on 5 of the 9 factors Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.