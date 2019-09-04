Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 41 92.21 N/A -0.44 0.00 LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.67 18.57

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation are 7.3 and 7.1 respectively. Its competitor LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 19.7 and its Quick Ratio is 19.7. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 46.2% and 71.2%. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s share held by insiders are 4.7%. Competitively, LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has 26.97% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% -1.96% -10.07% 42.53% 0% 20.19%

For the past year Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation had bearish trend while LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. beats Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation on 4 of the 6 factors.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.