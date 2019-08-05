Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) Contrasting side by side

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 39 73.31 N/A -0.44 0.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 12 1.71 N/A -161.25 0.00

Demonstrates Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Jaguar Health Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -380.6% -79.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation are 7.3 and 7.1. Competitively, Jaguar Health Inc. has 0.3 and 0.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jaguar Health Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Jaguar Health Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 46.2% and 1.1%. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s share held by insiders are 4.7%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.23% of Jaguar Health Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34% Jaguar Health Inc. -2.27% -64.46% -88.75% -90.4% -97.61% -89.26%

For the past year Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation was less bearish than Jaguar Health Inc.

Summary

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats Jaguar Health Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.