Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Comparing side by side

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 41 86.45 N/A -0.44 0.00 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 2.74 N/A -0.28 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.5% -24.7%

Liquidity

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.3 and 7.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.9 and 9.9 respectively. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 46.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares and 55.3% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 4.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34% Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.82% -16% -10.91% 19.03% -15.52% 24.58%

For the past year Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation had bearish trend while Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.