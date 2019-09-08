Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Contrasting side by side

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 42 89.77 N/A -0.44 0.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 11 6.32 N/A -1.91 0.00

In table 1 we can see Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9%

Liquidity

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a Current Ratio of 7.3 and a Quick Ratio of 7.1. Competitively, CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.2 and has 4.2 Quick Ratio. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 46.2% and 84.7%. Insiders owned roughly 4.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72%

For the past year Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation was less bearish than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats on 7 of the 7 factors CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.