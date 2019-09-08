Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Contrasting side by side

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|42
|89.77
|N/A
|-0.44
|0.00
|CytomX Therapeutics Inc.
|11
|6.32
|N/A
|-1.91
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|CytomX Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-73.6%
|-18.9%
Liquidity
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a Current Ratio of 7.3 and a Quick Ratio of 7.1. Competitively, CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.2 and has 4.2 Quick Ratio. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 46.2% and 84.7%. Insiders owned roughly 4.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|-4.53%
|-3.87%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-4.34%
|CytomX Therapeutics Inc.
|1.78%
|-9.16%
|10.27%
|-38.41%
|-58.88%
|-31.72%
For the past year Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation was less bearish than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats on 7 of the 7 factors CytomX Therapeutics Inc.
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
