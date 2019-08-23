Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Contrasting side by side

Since Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 40 77.45 N/A -0.44 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00

In table 1 we can see Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Cassava Sciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Cassava Sciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation are 7.3 and 7.1. Competitively, Cassava Sciences Inc. has 21.4 and 21.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cassava Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Cassava Sciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Cassava Sciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3 consensus target price and a 158.62% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 46.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares and 37.8% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares. About 4.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Cassava Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34% Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82%

For the past year Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation had bearish trend while Cassava Sciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Cassava Sciences Inc.