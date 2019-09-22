Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) Comparison side by side

Both Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|42
|72.22
|N/A
|-0.44
|0.00
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|27
|4.07
|N/A
|-0.16
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Avid Bioservices Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 46.2% and 0.72% respectively. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 4.7%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|-4.53%
|-3.87%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-4.34%
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|-1.25%
|0.15%
|5.01%
|7.76%
|6.86%
|7.76%
For the past year Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has -4.34% weaker performance while Avid Bioservices Inc. has 7.76% stronger performance.
Summary
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats on 3 of the 5 factors Avid Bioservices Inc.
