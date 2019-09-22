Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) Comparison side by side

Both Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 42 72.22 N/A -0.44 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 27 4.07 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Avid Bioservices Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 46.2% and 0.72% respectively. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 4.7%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34% Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.25% 0.15% 5.01% 7.76% 6.86% 7.76%

For the past year Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has -4.34% weaker performance while Avid Bioservices Inc. has 7.76% stronger performance.

Summary

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats on 3 of the 5 factors Avid Bioservices Inc.