Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Comparing side by side

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 41 64.34 N/A -0.44 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 9 7.25 N/A -2.19 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -170.2% -52%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is 7.1 while its Current Ratio is 7.3. Meanwhile, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.5. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is $18, which is potential 39.00% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 46.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares and 17.4% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares. 4.7% are Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 22.3% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44%

For the past year Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation had bearish trend while Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.