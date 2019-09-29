Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 43 0.00 61.09M -0.44 0.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 10 -0.03 207.99M -2.15 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 142,135,877.15% 0% 0% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 2,144,226,804.12% -94.9% -52.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation are 7.3 and 7.1. Competitively, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has 7.3 and 7.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 46.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% are Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -1.9% -0.4% -7.53% 6.26% -13.23% 29.44%

For the past year Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation had bearish trend while Amicus Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats Amicus Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.