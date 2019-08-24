Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Comparing side by side

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 40 77.45 N/A -0.44 0.00 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -2.21 0.00

In table 1 we can see Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -59.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation are 7.3 and 7.1 respectively. Its competitor Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.7 and its Quick Ratio is 10.7. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $14 consensus price target and a 88.93% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 46.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 78.8% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 4.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.2% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 25.31% 30.99% 34.53% -0.44% 8.67% 19.63%

For the past year Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation had bearish trend while Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.