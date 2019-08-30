Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) Reaches $50.41 After 4.00% Up Move; Inseego (INSG) Shorts Increased By 9.88%

Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) had an increase of 9.88% in short interest. INSG’s SI was 11.15 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 9.88% from 10.15 million shares previously. With 1.01 million avg volume, 11 days are for Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG)’s short sellers to cover INSG’s short positions. The SI to Inseego Corp’s float is 21.2%. The stock increased 11.90% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $4.23. About 741,735 shares traded. Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) has risen 188.89% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 188.89% the S&P500. Some Historical INSG News: 07/03/2018 – Inseego 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 2c; 23/05/2018 – Inseego and Riverbed Deliver Enterprise-Grade IoT Solution for Software-Defined WAN; 05/03/2018 – lnseego Receives 2017 Connected Transportation Award from IoT Evolution; 20/03/2018 – lnseego Optimizes Mobile Healthcare and Transport Services for Leeds Teaching Hospitals in United Kingdom; 05/03/2018 Inseego Receives 2017 Connected Transportation Award from IoT Evolution; 31/05/2018 – Inseego Wins Compass Intelligence Solution Leadership Award for Ctrack Aviation Asset Management; 11/04/2018 – Inseego Names Mark Frisch as Senior Vice President Service Provider Sales for the Americas; 08/05/2018 – Inseego 1Q Loss/Shr 13c; 05/03/2018 – Inseego Receives 2017 IoT Excellence Award; 08/05/2018 – Inseego 1Q Rev $46.7M

The stock of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.60% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $50.41. About 209,905 shares traded. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) has 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $6.27 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 30 by Barchart.com. We have $52.43 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ADPT worth $250.60 million more.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company has market cap of $6.27 billion. The firm offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides clonoSEQ diagnostic tests, which include immunosequencing services for use in the detection and monitoring of minimal residual disease in patients with select blood cancers.

Inseego Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service and solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) worldwide. The company has market cap of $355.97 million. It sells telematics solutions, including fleet management, asset tracking and monitoring, stolen vehicle recovery, and usage insurance platforms under the Ctrack brand; and connectivity solutions and device management services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells SaaS, software, and service solutions across multiple IoT vertical markets, including fleet management and vehicle telematics, usage insurance, stolen vehicle recovery, asset tracking and monitoring, business connectivity, and device management.