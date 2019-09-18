Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) Reaches $41.26 After 4.00% Up Move; Paycom Software (PAYC) Shorts Lowered By 3.8%

Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) had a decrease of 3.8% in short interest. PAYC’s SI was 3.42M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 3.8% from 3.55 million shares previously. With 723,100 avg volume, 5 days are for Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)’s short sellers to cover PAYC’s short positions. The SI to Paycom Software Inc’s float is 7.06%. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $213.86. About 191,599 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q EPS 70c; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$125M; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra HK Co Exits Position in Paycom Software; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $123.0M TO $125.0M; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Rev $153.9M; 25/04/2018 – Paycom to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 17/04/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE APPOINTS JON EVANS AS COO; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $153.9M, EST. $151.5M; 10/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

The stock of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.26% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $41.26. About 179,728 shares traded. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) has 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $5.13B company. It was reported on Sep, 18 by Barchart.com. We have $42.91 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ADPT worth $205.12M more.

More notable recent Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Adaptive Biotechnologies Rose 31.9% in August – Nasdaq” on September 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ADPT, CLDR, GIII, LVGO and MDP among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Adaptive Biotechnologies Enters Partnership for Use Of clonoSEQ® as Preferred MRD Test for Drug Development Across Amgen’s Hematology Franchise – GlobeNewswire” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Adaptive Bio inks deal for clonoSEQ Assay with Amgen – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (Nasdaq: ADPT) to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Analysts await Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-1.23 actual EPS reported by Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -86.18% EPS growth.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company has market cap of $5.13 billion. The firm offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides clonoSEQ diagnostic tests, which include immunosequencing services for use in the detection and monitoring of minimal residual disease in patients with select blood cancers.

Paycom Software, Inc. provides cloud human capital management software solution that is delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. The company has market cap of $12.49 billion. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. It has a 79.98 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, E-Verify, and tax credit service applications; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking applications.

More notable recent Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These Factors Make Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Paycom Software’s (NYSE:PAYC) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Who Has Been Selling Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Cloud Stocks To Buy Now – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Paycom Software has $246 highest and $17500 lowest target. $209’s average target is -2.27% below currents $213.86 stock price. Paycom Software had 7 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 12 with “Equal-Weight”.