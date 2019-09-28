Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP)’s Financial Results Comparing With XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 2 -1.27 48.09M -1.02 0.00 XOMA Corporation 18 -0.85 6.33M -0.93 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and XOMA Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 2,858,586,459.01% -45% -38.3% XOMA Corporation 34,972,375.69% -62.7% -13.5%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.55 shows that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is 55.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. XOMA Corporation has a 1.33 beta and it is 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

8.5 and 8.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc. Its rival XOMA Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.2 and 7.2 respectively. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than XOMA Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and XOMA Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00 XOMA Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is $7.5, with potential upside of 410.20%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 73.4% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc shares and 52.8% of XOMA Corporation shares. Insiders owned 0.22% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc shares. Competitively, 9.6% are XOMA Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc -0.6% -9.86% -31.6% -29.4% -65.11% -42.78% XOMA Corporation -7.4% 19.35% 54.35% 50.66% -23.37% 44.35%

For the past year Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has -42.78% weaker performance while XOMA Corporation has 44.35% stronger performance.

Summary

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc beats on 6 of the 11 factors XOMA Corporation.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.