Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP)’s Financial Results Comparing With VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) and VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 4 6.76 N/A -1.02 0.00 VIVUS Inc. 4 0.51 N/A -3.22 0.00

In table 1 we can see Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and VIVUS Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0.00% -45% -38.3% VIVUS Inc. 0.00% 90.4% -11.4%

Risk & Volatility

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s volatility measures that it’s 38.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.38 beta. From a competition point of view, VIVUS Inc. has a 2.06 beta which is 106.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc are 8.5 and 8.5. Competitively, VIVUS Inc. has 4 and 3.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than VIVUS Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and VIVUS Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00 VIVUS Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s upside potential currently stands at 126.59% and an $7.5 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 73.1% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc shares are held by institutional investors while 18.8% of VIVUS Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.22% are Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2% of VIVUS Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc -10.42% -9.37% -19.71% -37.38% -69.69% -32.7% VIVUS Inc. -2.21% 11.48% -23.31% 9.04% -26.13% 78.48%

For the past year Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has -32.7% weaker performance while VIVUS Inc. has 78.48% stronger performance.

Summary

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc beats on 5 of the 8 factors VIVUS Inc.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. In addition, the company is developing Tacrolimus, which has completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has development, license and clinical trial, and commercial supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor compound for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. The company also has license and commercialization agreements with Berlin-Chemie AG and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize and promote STENDRA; and with Sanofi Winthrop Industrie to commercialize and promote avanafil. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.