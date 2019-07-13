Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP)’s Financial Results Comparing With VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 4 7.04 N/A -1.02 0.00 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.93 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0.00% -45% -38.3% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -608.9% -267.7%

Risk and Volatility

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 1.38 beta, while its volatility is 38.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has a -0.33 beta which is 133.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc are 8.5 and 8.5. Competitively, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has 3.6 and 3.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s upside potential is 117.39% at a $7.5 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 73.1% and 13.2%. Insiders held 0.22% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc shares. Competitively, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc -10.42% -9.37% -19.71% -37.38% -69.69% -32.7% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 25.15% -41.25% -60.37% -66.51% -35.6% -55.35%

For the past year Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has stronger performance than VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc beats VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.