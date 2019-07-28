Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 4 6.49 N/A -1.02 0.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 69.38 N/A -1.80 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0.00% -45% -38.3% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -153.6% -104.2%

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is 38.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.38 beta. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a 2.05 beta and it is 105.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. On the competitive side is, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. which has a 8.7 Current Ratio and a 8.7 Quick Ratio. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s upside potential currently stands at 135.85% and an $7.5 consensus target price.

The shares of both Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 73.1% and 15.1% respectively. Insiders owned 0.22% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc -10.42% -9.37% -19.71% -37.38% -69.69% -32.7% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 4.73% 11.95% 34.09% 12.47% -80.52% 47.62%

For the past year Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc had bearish trend while Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. had bullish trend.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc beats on 5 of the 8 factors Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.