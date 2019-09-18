Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP)’s Financial Results Comparing With PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS)

Both Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 3 4.34 N/A -1.02 0.00 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 70.05 N/A 4.52 1.73

Demonstrates Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0.00% -45% -38.3% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Its competitor PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.2 and its Quick Ratio is 14.2. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s upside potential is 328.57% at a $7.5 consensus price target. Competitively PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $17, with potential upside of 244.13%. The results provided earlier shows that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc appears more favorable than PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 73.4% and 57.7%. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s share owned by insiders are 0.22%. Competitively, 0.4% are PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc -0.6% -9.86% -31.6% -29.4% -65.11% -42.78% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.74% -43.73% -40.97% 120% 0% 152.75%

For the past year Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has -42.78% weaker performance while PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 152.75% stronger performance.

Summary

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc on 8 of the 9 factors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.