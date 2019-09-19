Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP)’s Financial Results Comparing With MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)

As Biotechnology companies, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 3 4.34 N/A -1.02 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 4 3.71 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and MediWound Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and MediWound Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0.00% -45% -38.3% MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.55 shows that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is 55.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, MediWound Ltd. is 50.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.5 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.5. The Current Ratio of rival MediWound Ltd. is 4 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.8. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than MediWound Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and MediWound Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00 MediWound Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus target price of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is $7.5, with potential upside of 328.57%. Meanwhile, MediWound Ltd.’s consensus target price is $10.25, while its potential upside is 225.40%. The results provided earlier shows that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc appears more favorable than MediWound Ltd., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 73.4% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc shares and 37.1% of MediWound Ltd. shares. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders are 0.22%. Insiders Competitively, held 41.5% of MediWound Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc -0.6% -9.86% -31.6% -29.4% -65.11% -42.78% MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54%

For the past year Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was more bearish than MediWound Ltd.

Summary

MediWound Ltd. beats Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc on 5 of the 8 factors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.