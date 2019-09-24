Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)

Since Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 3 3.89 N/A -1.02 0.00 Geron Corporation 2 367.15 N/A -0.16 0.00

Demonstrates Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Geron Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0.00% -45% -38.3% Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3%

Risk and Volatility

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is 55.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.55. Geron Corporation has a 2.55 beta and it is 155.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc are 8.5 and 8.5. Competitively, Geron Corporation has 24.9 and 24.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Geron Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Geron Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00 Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

The average target price of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is $7.5, with potential upside of 377.71%. On the other hand, Geron Corporation’s potential upside is 169.83% and its average target price is $3.67. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is looking more favorable than Geron Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 73.4% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 31.8% of Geron Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s share owned by insiders are 0.22%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Geron Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc -0.6% -9.86% -31.6% -29.4% -65.11% -42.78% Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20%

For the past year Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc had bearish trend while Geron Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Geron Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.