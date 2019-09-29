Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

As Biotechnology companies, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 2 -1.27 48.09M -1.02 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 37 -0.47 22.48M -2.74 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 2,897,511,598.48% -45% -38.3% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 60,954,446.85% -48.6% -35.7%

Risk & Volatility

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s current beta is 1.55 and it happens to be 55.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.64 beta is the reason why it is 64.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.5. The Current Ratio of rival Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is 3.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.9. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s consensus price target is $7.5, while its potential upside is 410.20%. On the other hand, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 52.20% and its consensus price target is $57.5. The data provided earlier shows that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc appears more favorable than Esperion Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 73.4% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.22% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc -0.6% -9.86% -31.6% -29.4% -65.11% -42.78% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72%

For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc

Summary

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc beats Esperion Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.