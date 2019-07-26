Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 4 6.49 N/A -1.02 0.00 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.78 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0.00% -45% -38.3% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.38 shows that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is 38.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s 37.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.37 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.5. The Current Ratio of rival Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.2. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is $7.5, with potential upside of 135.85%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 73.1% and 63.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.22% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s shares. Competitively, 0.5% are Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc -10.42% -9.37% -19.71% -37.38% -69.69% -32.7% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 5.03% -19.72% -18.42% 1.47% 2.98% 8.96%

For the past year Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc had bearish trend while Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.