Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)

We are contrasting Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 2 -1.23 48.09M -1.02 0.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 23.66M -4.65 0.00

In table 1 we can see Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 2,936,973,250.27% -45% -38.3% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 218,064,516.13% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is 8.5 while its Current Ratio is 8.5. Meanwhile, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.1. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s average price target is $7.5, while its potential upside is 468.18%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 73.4% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc shares and 24.7% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders are 0.22%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc -0.6% -9.86% -31.6% -29.4% -65.11% -42.78% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68%

For the past year Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was more bearish than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc beats Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.