Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)

We are contrasting Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc
|2
|-1.23
|48.09M
|-1.02
|0.00
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|11
|0.00
|23.66M
|-4.65
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc
|2,936,973,250.27%
|-45%
|-38.3%
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|218,064,516.13%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is 8.5 while its Current Ratio is 8.5. Meanwhile, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.1. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s average price target is $7.5, while its potential upside is 468.18%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 73.4% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc shares and 24.7% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders are 0.22%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc
|-0.6%
|-9.86%
|-31.6%
|-29.4%
|-65.11%
|-42.78%
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|-18.65%
|-20.19%
|-38.88%
|0%
|0%
|-25.68%
For the past year Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was more bearish than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 11 factors Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc beats Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.
