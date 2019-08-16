Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Both Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 4 3.62 N/A -1.02 0.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 11 5.36 N/A 0.61 18.55

Demonstrates Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0.00% -45% -38.3% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 28.6% 25.3%

Volatility and Risk

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s current beta is 1.55 and it happens to be 55.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s 44.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.44 beta.

Liquidity

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated are 6.3 and 6.2 respectively. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s upside potential currently stands at 413.70% and an $7.5 average price target. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $13 average price target and a 2.69% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc seems more appealing than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 73.4% and 76.8% respectively. About 0.22% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 3.2% are Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc -0.6% -9.86% -31.6% -29.4% -65.11% -42.78% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 2.09% 2.64% -8.68% -3.76% -12.17% -15.72%

For the past year Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was more bearish than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc on 7 of the 10 factors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.