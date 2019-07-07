Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 4 7.55 N/A -1.02 0.00 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -6.51 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0.00% -45% -38.3% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -67.6%

Risk and Volatility

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s current beta is 1.38 and it happens to be 38.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 66.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.66 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.5. The Current Ratio of rival Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.3. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 102.70% for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc with consensus target price of $7.5. Meanwhile, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $45, while its potential upside is 503.22%. The data provided earlier shows that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 73.1% and 34% respectively. Insiders held 0.22% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc shares. Comparatively, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.87% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc -10.42% -9.37% -19.71% -37.38% -69.69% -32.7% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10.68% -0.12% 93.62% 23.19% -48.17% 94.51%

For the past year Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc had bearish trend while Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.