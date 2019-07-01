Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)

We are contrasting Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 4 7.45 N/A -1.02 0.00 Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 6 1.86 N/A -3.69 0.00

Table 1 highlights Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0.00% -45% -38.3% Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -112.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc are 8.5 and 8.5. Competitively, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has 1.9 and 1.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00 Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s upside potential is 105.48% at a $7.5 average target price. Meanwhile, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $21, while its potential upside is 398.81%. The data provided earlier shows that Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 73.1% and 66% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.22% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s shares. Competitively, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has 8.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc -10.42% -9.37% -19.71% -37.38% -69.69% -32.7% Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 18.36% -11.42% -12.72% -68.53% 0% -15.08%

For the past year Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.