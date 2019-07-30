Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) Reaches $3.28 After 5.00% Up Move; Castle Brands Castle Brands (NYSEAMERICAN:ROX) Shorts Increased By 5.98%

The stock of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 5.13% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $3.28. About 167,073 shares traded. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) has declined 69.69% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ADAP News: 16/05/2018 – Myxoid/Round Cell Liposarcoma Data with NY-ESO and MAGE-A10 Study Update to be Presented at American Association for Clinical O; 06/04/2018 – Adaptimmune to Present Two Posters at the Upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – Adaptimmune Presents MAGE-A4 and MAGE-A10 pre-clinical data at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – Myxoid/Round Cell Liposarcoma Data with NY-ESO and MAGE-A10 Study Update to be Presented at American Association for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 15/03/2018 – ADAPTIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS – TRANSITION OF NY-ESO SPEAR T-CELL THERAPY PROGRAM IS ONGOING GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC; 15/03/2018 – Adaptimmune Therapeutics 4Q Loss $27.3M; 15/03/2018 – Adaptimmune Announces Responses in Second Solid Tumor lndication with NY-ESO SPEAR T-cells; 15/03/2018 – ADAPTIMMUNE REPORTS 3 PARTIAL RESPONSES, 1 STABLE DISEASE; 12/04/2018 – ADAPTIMMUNE ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 13/03/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Methanex, YPF Sociedad Anonima, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, ChangyThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $343.50M company. It was reported on Jul, 30 by Barchart.com. We have $3.44 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ADAP worth $17.18M more.

Castle Brands Inc Castle Brands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ROX) had an increase of 5.98% in short interest. ROX’s SI was 4.58M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 5.98% from 4.32M shares previously. With 268,200 avg volume, 17 days are for Castle Brands Inc Castle Brands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ROX)’s short sellers to cover ROX’s short positions. The SI to Castle Brands Inc Castle Brands Inc’s float is 5.11%. The stock increased 3.98% or $0.0221 during the last trading session, reaching $0.5771. About 269,219 shares traded. Castle Brands Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ROX) has declined 54.11% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ROX News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Castle Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROX); 19/04/2018 – CASTLE BRANDS – PURPOSE OF NOTE AMENDMENT WAS TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE ON 11 PCT SUBORDINATED NOTE FROM MARCH 15, 2019 UNTIL SEPTEMBER 15, 2020; 24/04/2018 – Castle Brands Short-Interest Ratio Rises 85% to 44 Days; 19/04/2018 CASTLE BRANDS SAYS ON APRIL 17, CO ENTERED FIRST AMENDMENT TO CERTAIN 11% SUBORDINATED NOTE DUE 2019, DATED MARCH 29, 2017 – SEC FILING

Among 2 analysts covering Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had 9 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup reinitiated the shares of ADAP in report on Thursday, May 30 with “Buy” rating.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. The company has market cap of $343.50 million. The Company’s platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors ; and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma.

More notable recent Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors Feel About Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s (NASDAQ:ADAP) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Adaptimmune to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Business Update on Thursday, August 1, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC (ADAP) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here’s Why – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adaptimmune Starts SPEARHEAD-1 Trial with ADP-A2M4 SPEAR T-cells for patients with Synovial Sarcoma or MRCLS – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Adaptimmune Starts the SURPASS Clinical Trial with its first Next-Generation SPEAR T-cells Targeting MAGE-A4 to Enhance Antitumor Responses – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Analysts await Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.35 earnings per share, up 27.08% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.48 per share. After $-0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.83% negative EPS growth.