Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) Reaches $2.61 52-Week Low; Altrinsic Global Advisors Has Cut Its Aon Plc (AON) Position

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc decreased Aon Plc (AON) stake by 13.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc sold 151,210 shares as Aon Plc (AON)’s stock rose 7.70%. The Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc holds 934,401 shares with $159.50 million value, down from 1.09 million last quarter. Aon Plc now has $44.94 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $190.57. About 119,460 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N SEES FY 2018 SHR MORE THAN $7.97; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan; 16/03/2018 – Aon PLC: Robert S. Morrison to Retire From Board June 22; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – LAUNCHING SOLUTION THAT INCLUDES HARDWARE-LEVEL SECURITY PROTECTION, COMPREHENSIVE RISK ASSESSMENT AND REMEDIATION, RAPID INCIDENT RESPONSE; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.35; 25/04/2018 – AON CHIEF SAYS INSURANCE INDUSTRY LOSING RELEVANCE: FT; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – CO, HP ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION FOR COMPREHENSIVE IT SECURITY AND CYBER RISK MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Adj EPS $2.97; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q REV. $3.09B, EST. $2.95B; 28/03/2018 – Aon PLC Names Jeffrey C. Campbell to Board

The stock of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) hit a new 52-week low and has $2.45 target or 6.00% below today’s $2.61 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $272.81 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 2 by Barchart.com. If the $2.45 price target is reached, the company will be worth $16.37 million less. The stock decreased 11.69% or $0.345 during the last trading session, reaching $2.605. About 187,012 shares traded. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) has declined 65.11% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ADAP News: 15/03/2018 – ADAPTIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS – REPORTED 3 PARTIAL RESPONSES & 1 STABLE DISEASE IN FIRST 4 PATIENTS DOSED WITH NY-ESO SPEAR T-CELLS IN A SECOND SOLID TUMOR; 15/03/2018 – Adaptimmune Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 12/04/2018 – Adaptimmune Therapeutics Says John Furey Was Appointed to Board; 16/05/2018 – Myxoid/Round Cell Liposarcoma Data with NY-ESO and MAGE-A10 Study Update to be Presented at American Association for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – ADAP: PRECLINICAL TESTING RAISES NO SAFETY CONCERNS FOR MAGE A4; 06/04/2018 – Adaptimmune to Present Two Posters at the Upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 15/03/2018 – ADAPTIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS – TRANSITION OF NY-ESO SPEAR T-CELL THERAPY PROGRAM IS ONGOING GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC; 09/05/2018 – Adaptimmune Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 15/03/2018 – Adaptimmune Announces Responses in Second Solid Tumor Indication with NY-ESO SPEAR T-cells; 15/03/2018 – ADAPTIMMUNE REPORTS RESPONSES IN SECOND SOLID TUMOR INDICATION

Among 2 analysts covering Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has $800 highest and $700 lowest target. $7.50’s average target is 187.91% above currents $2.605 stock price. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had 9 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup reinitiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, May 30 report.

More notable recent Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “New Executive Team Announced at Adaptimmune Nasdaq:ADAP – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors Feel About Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s (NASDAQ:ADAP) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC (ADAP) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here’s Why – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Adaptimmune to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Business Update on Thursday, August 1, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. The company has market cap of $272.81 million. The Company’s platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors ; and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma.

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc increased American Renal Associates Ho stake by 100,000 shares to 220,000 valued at $1.35M in 2019Q1. It also upped Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 11,560 shares and now owns 1.40M shares. Seaspine Hldgs Corp was raised too.

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.44 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $339.61 million for 33.09 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.99% negative EPS growth.