Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) Reaches $1.63 52 Week Low; ALLREAL HOLDING AG ZUG REG SHS SWITZERL (ALRHF) Shorts Down By 1.01%

ALLREAL HOLDING AG ZUG REG SHS SWITZERL (OTCMKTS:ALRHF) had a decrease of 1.01% in short interest. ALRHF’s SI was 9,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.01% from 9,900 shares previously. It closed at $0 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) hit a new 52-week low and has $1.52 target or 7.00% below today’s $1.63 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $171.36 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 18 by Barchart.com. If the $1.52 price target is reached, the company will be worth $11.99M less. The stock increased 11.64% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $1.63. About 322,424 shares traded or 12.64% up from the average. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) has declined 65.11% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ADAP News: 12/04/2018 – Adaptimmune Therapeutics Says John Furey Was Appointed to Board; 15/03/2018 – ADAPTIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS – REPORTED 3 PARTIAL RESPONSES & 1 STABLE DISEASE IN FIRST 4 PATIENTS DOSED WITH NY-ESO SPEAR T-CELLS IN A SECOND SOLID TUMOR; 15/03/2018 – ADAPTIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS PLC QUARTERLY LOSS PER ORDINARY SHARE $0.05; 16/05/2018 – Myxoid/Round Cell Liposarcoma Data with NY-ESO and MAGE-A10 Study Update to be Presented at American Association for Clinical O; 16/04/2018 – ADAP: PRECLINICAL TESTING RAISES NO SAFETY CONCERNS FOR MAGE A4; 16/05/2018 – Myxoid/Round Cell Liposarcoma Data with NY-ESO and MAGE-A10 Study Update to be Presented at American Association for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 06/04/2018 – Adaptimmune to Present Two Posters at the Upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 15/03/2018 – ADAPTIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS – TRANSITION OF NY-ESO SPEAR T-CELL THERAPY PROGRAM IS ONGOING GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC; 09/05/2018 – Adaptimmune Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 09/05/2018 – ADAPTIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS PLC – GUIDANCE CONFIRMED, FUNDED THROUGH TO EARLY 2020

Among 2 analysts covering Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has $800 highest and $700 lowest target. $7.50’s average target is 360.12% above currents $1.63 stock price. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had 10 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, May 30, the company rating was reinitiated by Citigroup.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. The company has market cap of $171.36 million. The Company’s platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors ; and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma.