Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 4 3.99 N/A -1.02 0.00 TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.13 0.00

Table 1 highlights Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0.00% -45% -38.3% TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132.9% -75.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.55 beta means Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s volatility is 55.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.39 beta and it is 139.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is 8.5 while its Current Ratio is 8.5. Meanwhile, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00 TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$7.5 is Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s average target price while its potential upside is 365.84%. On the other hand, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 263.64% and its average target price is $2. The data provided earlier shows that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc appears more favorable than TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 73.4% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc shares and 65.7% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.22% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.89% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc -0.6% -9.86% -31.6% -29.4% -65.11% -42.78% TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.98% -34.33% -30.49% -45.67% -82.4% -30.16%

For the past year Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was more bearish than TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc beats on 7 of the 8 factors TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trials for angiosarcoma; randomized Phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; Phase II clinical trials for soft tissue sarcoma; Phase II clinical trials for gestational trophoblastic neoplasia; Phase I/II clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trials for breast cancer; and Phase I/II clinical trials for wet AMD. The companyÂ’s other product candidates comprise TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for mesothelioma, Phase II clinical trials for glioblastoma, Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors and lymphomas, as well as Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; and TRC253, a small molecule high affinity competitive inhibitor of wild type androgen receptor (AR) and multiple AR mutant receptors that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment prostate cancer. Its preclinical development products include TRC205, an endoglin antibody for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC694, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of NF-kB inducing kinase for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies, including myeloma. The company has a strategic licensing collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V. to develop TRC253 and TRC694; and a license agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize DE-122, the ophthalmic formulation of TRC105, for ophthalmology indications. The company was formerly known as Lexington Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.