Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) and Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) and Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 3 4.34 N/A -1.02 0.00 Theravance Biopharma Inc. 21 21.08 N/A -4.10 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0.00% -45% -38.3% Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 619.9% -47.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.55 beta means Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s volatility is 55.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s 75.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.75 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00 Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus price target of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is $7.5, with potential upside of 328.57%. On the other hand, Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s potential upside is 145.97% and its consensus price target is $55. The data provided earlier shows that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc appears more favorable than Theravance Biopharma Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Theravance Biopharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 73.4% and 88.1%. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders are 0.22%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.3% of Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc -0.6% -9.86% -31.6% -29.4% -65.11% -42.78% Theravance Biopharma Inc. 13.62% 23.08% -11.69% -17.2% -10.59% -18.52%

For the past year Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was more bearish than Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. Its product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The companyÂ’s product candidates also comprise Axelopran, an oral peripherally active mu opioid receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trials for opioid induced constipation; Velusetrag (TD-5108), an oral and investigational medicine, which is in Phase II studies for gastrointestinal motility disorders; TD-8954, a selective 5-HT4 receptor agonist for gastrointestinal motility disorders; and TD-1473, a pan-Janus kinase inhibitor, which has completed phase I clinical studies for ulcerative colitis. In addition, it develops TD-0714, a Neprilysin inhibitor that has completed phase I clinical studies for heart failure and chronic kidney diseases; and TD-9855, an investigational norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. Further, the company focuses on various drug development programs, including the combination of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium, and vilanterol for the treatment of COPD and asthma; the Inhaled Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy; and in combination with other therapeutically active components, such as an inhaled corticosteroid. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.