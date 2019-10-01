Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Contrasting side by side

Both Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 2 -1.20 48.09M -1.02 0.00 Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 30.05M -1.92 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 2,897,511,598.48% -45% -38.3% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 282,690,498.59% -74.3% -57.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is 8.5 while its Current Ratio is 8.5. Meanwhile, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5.2. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00 Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 396.69% for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc with consensus target price of $7.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 73.4% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 67.4% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s share owned by insiders are 0.22%. Comparatively, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc -0.6% -9.86% -31.6% -29.4% -65.11% -42.78% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.19% -13.43% 4.32% 31.92% -23.2% 34.29%

For the past year Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc had bearish trend while Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc beats on 8 of the 11 factors Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.