Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 4 7.78 N/A -1.02 0.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.75 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0.00% -45% -38.3% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 235.2% -123.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.38 beta indicates that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is 38.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.7 beta and it is 170.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. On the competitive side is, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 1.3 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a consensus price target of $7.5, and a 96.85% upside potential. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3.25 average price target and a 421.84% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 73.1% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc shares and 50.1% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.22% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc -10.42% -9.37% -19.71% -37.38% -69.69% -32.7% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -15.38% -10.37% 128.3% -12.95% -54.34% 191.08%

For the past year Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has -32.7% weaker performance while Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 191.08% stronger performance.

Summary

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc beats Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.