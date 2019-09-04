Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Comparing side by side

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 4 3.87 N/A -1.02 0.00 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 8 542.78 N/A -1.79 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0.00% -45% -38.3% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.5. The Current Ratio of rival Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is 8.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.3. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 380.77% for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc with average target price of $7.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 73.4% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc shares and 12.8% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. shares. Insiders owned 0.22% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc shares. Competitively, 79.39% are Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc -0.6% -9.86% -31.6% -29.4% -65.11% -42.78% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.69% 13.22% 40.75% 67.6% 48.98% 69.27%

For the past year Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc had bearish trend while Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.