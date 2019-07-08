Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 4 7.59 N/A -1.02 0.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0.00% -45% -38.3% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 1.38 beta, while its volatility is 38.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 0.58 which is 42.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.5. The Current Ratio of rival Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is 5.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.3. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s upside potential is 101.62% at a $7.5 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $3.5, while its potential upside is 713.95%. The information presented earlier suggests that Proteon Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 73.1% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc shares are held by institutional investors while 67% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.22% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s shares. Competitively, 0.9% are Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc -10.42% -9.37% -19.71% -37.38% -69.69% -32.7% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -0.79% -28.87% -87.39% -78.21% -82.86% -83.39%

For the past year Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s stock price has smaller decline than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc beats on 6 of the 9 factors Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.