Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Contrasting side by side

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 3 4.39 N/A -1.02 0.00 MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and MediciNova Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and MediciNova Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0.00% -45% -38.3% MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -20.1%

Risk and Volatility

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s 1.55 beta indicates that its volatility is 55.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. MediciNova Inc. on the other hand, has 1.18 beta which makes it 18.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is 8.5 while its Current Ratio is 8.5. Meanwhile, MediciNova Inc. has a Current Ratio of 34.8 while its Quick Ratio is 34.8. MediciNova Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and MediciNova Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00 MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 323.73% upside potential and a consensus price target of $7.5. Competitively MediciNova Inc. has a consensus price target of $22, with potential upside of 183.87%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc seems more appealing than MediciNova Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and MediciNova Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 73.4% and 21.3% respectively. Insiders owned 0.22% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc shares. Comparatively, MediciNova Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc -0.6% -9.86% -31.6% -29.4% -65.11% -42.78% MediciNova Inc. -3.54% -2.05% -13.74% 11.58% 0.21% 16.77%

For the past year Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has -42.78% weaker performance while MediciNova Inc. has 16.77% stronger performance.

Summary

MediciNova Inc. beats Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc on 6 of the 8 factors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.