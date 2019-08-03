Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Comparison side by side

Both Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 4 6.20 N/A -1.02 0.00 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 6 940.63 N/A -4.41 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0.00% -45% -38.3% Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -913.4% -765.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.55 beta indicates that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is 55.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Marker Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.15 beta which is 85.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.5. The Current Ratio of rival Marker Therapeutics Inc. is 22.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 22.1. Marker Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s average price target is $7.5, while its potential upside is 198.80%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Marker Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 73.4% and 35.3% respectively. About 0.22% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Marker Therapeutics Inc. has 13.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc -0.6% -9.86% -31.6% -29.4% -65.11% -42.78% Marker Therapeutics Inc. -20.38% -42.87% -12.02% -16.64% -32.8% -16.94%

For the past year Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was more bearish than Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.